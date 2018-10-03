LHS Lady Tigers Volleyball Clinch 2nd Seed in District

| | 0

Lexington High School Lady Tigers Volleyball
Photo By: Phil Blakley / The Lexington Progress

Last week, the regular season ended for volleyball and the Lady Tigers split a pair of key district games to claim the 2nd seed in the district tournament. As a result, Lexington got a first-round bye in the tournament and played in the semi-finals last night against the winner of Chester County and McNairy. A win was necessary in order to put the Lady Tigers in the championship game against…

For complete coverage, see the October 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, Sports

Leave a Comment