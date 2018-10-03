Lexington Utility Boards Meet

The Lexington Electric System and the Lexington Utilities Boards met on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.
File Photo / The Lexington ProgressArticle by W. Clay Crook-

Jeff Graves presented for Lexington Electric System during the monthly meeting of the Lexington utility boards, Tuesday evening September 25th. There were three outages for the month, one due to a capacitor bank failure, one due to a vehicle accident, and one unknown. Graves reported to the board that he has been in negotiations with Charter-Spectrum on the TVA recommended pole attachment and anchor rates. There are approximately…

