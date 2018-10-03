Henderson County North Tigers Finish Season with Win

Henderson County North played Jackson Careers and Technology Middle School last Thursday night, and finished the season with a 36-0 shutout win. The Tigers ended their 2018 season with a record of 5-3. HCN received the opening kickoff and two plays later, TJ Hart ran through the defense to the end zone for a 60-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion, from Aiden Valle to Adam McCready, was good and the Tigers took an early 8-0 lead. The Tigers forced…

For complete coverage, see the October 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress

