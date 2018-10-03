County Mayor Meets with Library Board

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Henderson County Mayor, Eddie Bray, and 4th District Commissioner, Blake Stanfill, met with the Board of Trustees for the Lexington – Henderson County Everett Horn Library, on Monday evening, October 1st. Bray and Stanfill both expressed a vital need in the community for the work of the library and expressed encouragement in working on library solutions in regard to space and budgeting. Lexington Alderman, Emmett Blankenship, a member of the Board of Trustees, said that…

For complete coverage, see the October 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress

