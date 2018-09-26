Warner’s Warriors Hold 3rd Annual Event

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Two young boys shared a raincoat as they ran towards the pavilion where the silent auction was being held. Saturday, September 22nd was damp, but spirits definitely weren’t at the Warner’s Warriors 3rd Annual St. Jude fundraiser. The fundraiser also included the 1K and 5K runs, a petting zoo, and lemonade stand. During the invocation, Matt Wood, Warner’s father, gave thanks for the heavenly foresight and wisdom that put St. Jude’s in place nearly sixty years ago. Warner’s Warriors has raised about $60,000 to help support the work of the hospital, which charges no fees for its…

For complete coverage, see the September 26th edition of The Lexington Progress

