Steve McDaniel To Be Honored On Saturday

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Outgoing 72nd State Representative Steve McDaniel will be honored with an appreciation day at the Henderson County Courthouse on Saturday, September 29th, at Noon. The doors for the courthouse will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. for the come and go event. Rep. McDaniel is retiring after thirty years of service in the General Assembly, representing the 72nd District, and Deputy Speaker of the Tennessee House. He has served as…

