County Commission Approves Committees, Notaries, and White as Veteran Service Officer

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Commission met for a special called meeting on Monday evening, September 24th, to consider the vacancy in the Veteran Service Office, the appointment of a chairman for the commission, approval of notaries, and the selection of committee members. The invocation and pledge were led by Commissioner Joe Ross. The arrangement of the old courtroom was different for this session of the commission, with the tables and chairs moved so that the commissioners faced the audience. “I think it will be easier for the audience to hear the proceedings, and, after all, these are the people we work for,” said Henderson County Mayor, Eddie Bray. Notaries approved by the commission were…

For complete coverage, see the September 26th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!