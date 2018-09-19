Tigers Fall to 2-3 on Season

Lexington played host to North Side Friday night and lost another close game, 21-14. The Tigers are now 2-3 overall and 1-1 in region play. Several positives and many improvements were evident Friday night, but turnovers and penalties made the difference in winning and losing. The Tigers ended their offensive scoring drought on the second play of the second quarter, ending the scoreless streak of 13 quarters. After averaging just under 130 yards of offense per game in the first four games, the Tigers amassed…

For the complete story, see the September 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!