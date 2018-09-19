LHS Marching Tiger Band Shines in First Competition of Year

This past Saturday, September 15, the Lexington High School Marching Tiger Band competed in the Gibson County Marching Invitational and had one of the most successful weekends in the program’s recent history. In preliminary competition, the band competed in Class AA and won 1st place band, 1st place percussion, 2nd place color guard and 3rd place field commander. Additionally, the band won Small Division Grand Champions and placed 4th overall, out of 23 bands. In finals competition, the band placed…

For the complete story, see the September 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!