Lexington Bypass Becomes Reality

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Representative Steve McDaniel, Lexington City Mayor Jeff Griggs, and Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray met TDOT Region 4 officials, around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, September 18th, at the area where Phase 1 of the Lexington Bypass will enter the southside of Highway 412 West. The spot is now a bean field, just past Love Road, on the left, but by June of 2019, it will be the start of a $30 million 5.2-mile western tract of the much hoped for Lexington Bypass. “We have the money in this year’s budget,” said Paul D. Degges, Deputy Commissioner and Chief Engineer with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Projects are started as funding becomes available, and are prioritized “for not only economic impact, but for the quality of life and safety,” Degges said. The Lexington project helps resolve…

For the complete story, see the September 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!