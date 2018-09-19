Henderson County North Lady Tigers Softball Finish as End of Year Champions
Henderson County North’s Softball team clinched back to back titles in the end of the year tournament and finished the season with a 22-5 record. Last week was a busy week for the Lady Tigers. HCN celebrated 8th grade night, last Thursday, with a dramatic 4-3 win over Hardin County. Then on Saturday, the Lady Tigers went 4-1 in the end of year tournament and won its second straight championship. Last Thursday, a walk-off fielder’s choice propelled the Henderson County North Lady Tigers to a…
For the complete story, see the September 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.
