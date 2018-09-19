Douglas and Scott Going To State Golf Tournament

Lexington has a long history of teams and individuals participating in the State Golf Tournament. This year is no exception. LHS Golfers Zac Douglas and Haley Scott qualified for the state tournament Monday, while playing in the region tournament. Zac won the Region Championship and Haley Scott finished 4th. As a result, both will move on to the TSSAA State Golf Tournament. Zac shot 72 and Haley scored 92. The state tournament will be played next Tuesday and Wednesday at the WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester, Tennessee. Qualifiers will play a practice round on Monday and the tournament will tee off Tuesday morning.

