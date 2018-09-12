TCAT LPN Program Partners with Schools

Article by W. Clay Crook-

It’s the beginning of the new school year, and students are required by state law to have health screenings completed within the first ninety days. If you are a school nurse, it could take three weeks or longer to get these done on your own, but a community partnership with the LPN program at TCAT- Lexington is helping out. “With our LPN program students, we can get the health screenings done in half a day,” said Lori Akins, instructor at TCAT. Tuesday morning, September 11th, she and Dr. Jason Rushing, Ed.D., were on hand at Lexington Middle School to help explain how…

For complete coverage, see the September 12th edition of The Lexington Progress

