Homecoming Loss Puts Tigers at 2-2

Lexington’s offensive woes continued Friday night, as the Tigers suffered its second loss of the season falling to 2-2. Lexington faced Memphis Trezevant, in an early homecoming game, and lost, 12-6. The Tigers have now gone 12 consecutive quarters without scoring an offensive touchdown. While the offense is searching for answers, the Big Red defense is making statements. Lexington’s defense is playing with purpose and is keeping the Tigers in the games. Jamie Pearson recorded a sack, and the Tigers forced a fumble. On the year, the Tiger defense has…

For complete coverage, see the September 12th edition of The Lexington Progress

