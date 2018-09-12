Bassham Selected as New Postmaster

Article by W. Clay Crook-

On September 15, 2018, Matt Bassham will become the thirtieth postmaster for the Lexington Post Office. Former postman and historian, Harry Scott, said that the Lexington Post Office was created in 1824, and has had ninety-four postmasters during that time. “Matt will be only the second of the postmasters at Lexington to be chosen from an employee of the Lexington Post Office, a unique distinction, and a well deserved promotion,” said Scott. Bassham started with the U.S. Post Office in 1998 as a mail handler in downtown Memphis, and became a Postal Supervisor in 2000, working at several Memphis locations. He then became…

