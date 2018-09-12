Accident on McCaney Mill Road Leads to Air Evac

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Traffic was blocked on both sides of the 2500 block of McCaney Mill Road Monday morning, September 10th, not far from the Holly Springs Cemetery Road. First responders, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol worked a two vehicle wreck site, opening traffic at 11:15 a.m. The accident occurred around 10:25 a.m., with one vehicle striking a tree, and the other careening into…

For complete coverage, see the September 12th edition of The Lexington Progress

