Utility Boards Meet

The Lexington Electric System and the Lexington Utilities Boards met on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.
Article by W. Clay Crook-

The following members of the Lexington Utility Boards met Tuesday evening, August 28th: Gordon Wildridge, Gabe Williams, Tim Rhodes, Emmett Blankenship, and Sandra Wood. Jeff Graves said that there were three large outages for the previous month, one due to a car, a bird in a capacitor on Hall Street, and several broken poles in Decatur County due to a storm.  Graves also said that TVA gave notice of a 1 ½ percent rate hike, that would probably average out to $1.60 per kilowatt hour for the average customer. Graves felt that no increase…

