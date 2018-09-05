Siltation Issues on the Lakes

Article by W. Clay Crook-

BRWDA Director Keith Wysiadlowski recently received a study from the USDA that was conducted on the silt build up into Beech Lake. “This silt problem is at most of the other lakes also,” Wysiadlowski said, and he is meeting with TVA “to come up with a comprehensive plan to address all the lakes. It makes no sense to dredge channels if they are going to fill back up and I don’t want a quick fix. I will be looking at all our options, long term, short term and…

