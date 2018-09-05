SH Lions Get Their First Win of Season

The Lions entered East Hickman with and 0-2 record, after playing two of the strongest teams in the state in their own classification. Friday night, the Lions would take on the Eagles and showed their dominance the entire night for the Lions first win of the season, and more importantly their first Region 6-2A win of the season. The night started off slow for the Lions, their first drive stalled out and the Lions gave the ball to East Hickman. The Lions were able to…

For the complete story, see the September 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!