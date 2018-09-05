LHS Volleyball Takes First Losses of Season

After starting the season with 13 consecutive wins, the Lady Tiger Volleyball team hit a three-game losing skid last week. On Saturday, however, Lexington got back to their winning ways at the Coyote Classic in Clarksville. The Lady Tigers won its first three matches Saturday before losing to South Side in the semi-final game. As a result, the Lady Tigers are 16-4 overall and 2-1 in district play. Lexington was back in action last night at Hardin County. Today they will travel to…

For the complete story, see the September 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!