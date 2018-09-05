LHS Tigers Survive to Improve Record to 2-1

Lexington High School Big Red Tigers Football
Photo By: Jared James / The Lexington Progress

For the third straight week, the Lexington Tiger football team relied on its defense. Friday night, the Tigers pulled of a victory over winless Liberty when the defense scored on a recovered fumble, with 5:37 remaining in the game. The Tiger defense forced seven turnovers and held off Liberty on the way to a 10-6 victory. The Tiger offense in the midst of a scoring drought. Lexington’s offensive unit has gone eight quarters without…

For the complete story, see the September 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

