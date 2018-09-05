Democrats Hold Meet & Greet

Danny Glover, Justin Kanew, and James Haynes were special guests at the Tuesday evening Democratic Meet and Greet at the Montgomery Cultural and Enrichment Center.
Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The parking area for the Montgomery Cultural and Enrichment Center was full Tuesday evening, as a meet and greet was held by Henderson County Democrats. Master of Ceremonies for the event was Diann Nielsen. Attending was the Political Director for Carl Dean, Danny Glover; Bredesen’s West Tennessee Coordinator Alan Cartwright; the Henderson County nominee for the 72nd State Representative District James Haynes; and Justin Kanew, nominee for the 7th Congressional District.

For this and other interesting stories, see the September 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

