County Officials Sworn In

Article by W. Clay Crook-

“The quality of a county depends on those who step up to the plate,” said the Honorable Judge Roy Morgan in his opening remarks before the swearing in ceremony for the newly elected officials of Henderson County. The ceremony was held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 30th at the Lexington High School Auditorium. Eddie Bray, County Mayor Elect, opened the event with heartfelt thanks, and welcomed Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Roger Page as a guest speaker. Justice Page said that this week marked…

For the complete story, see the September 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!