Weekend Filled with Rodeo Action

Article by Clay Crook-

The 16th Annual St. Jude’s PCA-IPRA Championship Rodeo was held August 17th and 18th at the Stanfill-Morris Rodeo Arena off Natchez Trace Drive. Diane McPeake provided information and results for this event. The judges were Clay Perry and Skip Drinkard; secretary was Donna Austin; timers were Donna Austin and Jennifer Tompkins. David Brewer was the announcer for the event with bull fighter, George Austin; pick-up man, Luke Campbell and Ace Campbell; contract act, Brian Potter; and stock contractor, Bo Campbell Rodeo Productions. There was $13,280.00 in…

