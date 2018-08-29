Patterson Receives Award

Article by Clay Crook-

On Wednesday, August 15th, Henderson County native Janet Tignor Patterson was presented the Extraordinary Personal Action Award from the American Red Cross at the inaugural 2018-2019 board meeting. Patterson was given the Extraordinary Personal Action Award for recently saving a life, while on vacation in Florida, with skills she learned while as a teen life guard at the Lexington City Pool. Patterson’s mother, Jeannetta Tignor, of Lexington, attended and was…

For complete coverage, see the August 29th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!