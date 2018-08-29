Meussner from Reinbow Riding Academy Speaks at Rotary

Article by Clay Crook-

Lexington Rotary members had a special treat with speaking and presentation by Barbara Meussner, from the Reinbow Riding Academy, for the August 21st meeting. Reinbow never fails to touch hearts, and Barbara is a worthy advocate for the therapeutic academy, which is now in its thirteenth year. The academy was the heart choice of Gary Stanfill, who met Keith Parker’s son, Pete, a victim of cerebral palsy, in 2004, and thought that he would love to..

For complete coverage, see the August 29th edition of The Lexington Progress

