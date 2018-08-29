LHS Volleyball Remains Undefeated on Season

Lexington’s Lady Tiger volleyball team is 13-0 and 3-0 in district play to start the season which is one of the best starts in the programs history. Not only is the team undefeated, they have only lost one game so far this season with an impressive mark of 32-1 of the games played, in the 13 matches this season. Last week was one of historical proportions for the Lady Tigers. Lexington defeated…

