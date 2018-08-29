Lexington Middle School Soccer Has Tough Week

Lexington’s Lady Minutemen had a tough week, last week, with a district loss to St. Mary’s and a loss at Crockett County. In the St. Mary’s game, the only goal scored for LMS was made by Emmy Corbitt. The Lady Minutemen had a couple of injuries and one player out for sickness that hurt the team’s effectiveness. The season continued last night, with a trip to Crockett County for a non-district match. Once again, the team…

