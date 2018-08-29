Frizzell Honored with Reception and Plaque

Article by Clay Crook-

A wonderful display of cakes and flowers were set on a table in the north foyer of the Henderson County Court House Thursday, August 23rd, to celebrate not only the retirement, but the life, career, and friendship of one of Henderson County’s most beloved characters, David Frizzell. Frizzell has served as Henderson County Trustee from 1994 and retires at the end of this month as the new Trustee takes office. “I have had a lot of wonderful support in every election, from my first election on,” Frizzell said with a great deal of emotion. “The confidence that people had in me was…

For complete coverage, see the August 29th edition of The Lexington Progress

