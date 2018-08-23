LCSS Undergoes Soft Lockdown

Article by Clay Crook-

Lexington City Schools went under a ‘soft lock down’ from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning, August 23rd. Director of Schools, Cindy Olive, said that “Threats had been made in Carroll County for our area, and I called the Lexington Chief of Police, and we authorized a soft lock down as a precautionary measure.” “Everything is well and good,” she said, and the lockdown was lifted at 10:00 a.m. Olive said that the incident is being taken seriously, and that the threats are being investigated by the Lexington Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

For this and other interesting stories, see the August 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

