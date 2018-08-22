LHS Tigers Defeat South Gibson, 19-14

There was a packed house at Tiger Stadium Friday night to watch the season opener of the 2018 football season. Lexington played a very physical game and came from behind twice to secure the win and go to 1-0 on the season. The Tigers had to battle heat and humidity all night long, which caused several players to cramp, but when the game was on the line, Lexington was able to rise to the occasion. The night was plagued with…

For the complete story, see the August 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!