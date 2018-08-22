Lady Minutemen Soccer Start Season Undefeated

Lexington Middle School Lady Minutemen Soccer
Photo By: Phil Blakley / The Lexington Progress

Lexington Middle School’s Lady Minutemen have started the season strong. LMS won the season opener district match against McNairy, 6-0, last Thursday. Striker, Callie McDonald started off the match with a quick goal shortly followed by another giving LMS an early 2-0 lead. One more goal was scored by right wing, Emmy Corbitt, with an assist from Zoie Johnson. Left wing, Madison Ozier-Sifuentez, also scored two goals, and the last goal of the game was scored by…

For the complete story, see the August 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

