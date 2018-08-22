Inside-Out Dads Graduate

| | 0

The Inside-Out Dads graduation ceremony was held August 16th. Graduates were on the front row (L-R) Curtis Hall, Chad Croom, Steven Horton, Alex Hart, Kyle Garner, and David Alexander. Program sponsors stood behind the graduates: Capt. Jeff Smith, Lt. Jackie Bausman, Director Jimmy Bell, and Tim Carothers, who serves as the Re-Entry Coordinator.
Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by Clay Crook-

A ceremony for the graduates of the Inside-Out Dads program was held at the Criminal Justice Center Thursday, August 16th. Tim Carothers, who oversee’s the program for this area, said that it was one of the largest graduating classes, and one of the best, with excellent participation and near perfect attendance. The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) began working with incarcerated fathers in 2014, and has had about 150 graduates since 2015. Captain Jeff Smith, of the Criminal Justice Center, expressed how…

For the complete story, see the August 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment