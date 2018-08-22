Inside-Out Dads Graduate

Article by Clay Crook-

A ceremony for the graduates of the Inside-Out Dads program was held at the Criminal Justice Center Thursday, August 16th. Tim Carothers, who oversee’s the program for this area, said that it was one of the largest graduating classes, and one of the best, with excellent participation and near perfect attendance. The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) began working with incarcerated fathers in 2014, and has had about 150 graduates since 2015. Captain Jeff Smith, of the Criminal Justice Center, expressed how…

For the complete story, see the August 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

