Article by Clay Crook-

Around 5:40 p.m., Sunday evening, August 19th, well known faces from Henderson County made their way to the stage of the 35th Annual Circles of Hope Telethon. Ronnie Tate, along with Jay Barbrey and Aiden Massengill presented a pledge of $25,000.00 from the Beech Lake Bike Fest, while Della Dent-Hollingsworth presented one for $13,000.00 from the Daddy-Daughter Dance. The pledge check for $110,000.00 was brought to the stage by Reign Wilson Britton. “It was great to see all the counties of West Tennessee come together for such a wonderful cause. It really is…

