Southern Sass and Major Market Buildings Struck by Motorists

Article by Clay Crook-

Wednesday, August 8th, was a surprising day for two businesses in town. Southern Sass, located at 221 West Church Street, and Major Market, at 902 South Broad Street, both had buildings struck by motorists. Destiny Woods, owner of Southern Sass, said that she received a call around 4:20 a.m., and by the time she arrived the wrecker was pulling the vehicle away. “It must have happened around 4:00 a.m.,” she said, as she pointed to the warped handles on the inside of the glass doors. “There was glass thrown all the way to…

For complete coverage, see the August 15th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!