Sand Ridge Baptist Church Hosts Ground Breaking

Sand Ridge Baptist Church held a ground breaking ceremony on Sunday, August 12, 2018.
Sunday, August 12th, Sand Ridge Baptist Church broke ground on a brand new addition to their current facility, which will include a worship center with seating for 650, two new classrooms, a large commons area for fellowship, a baptistery in the commons area so friends and family can be a closer part of baptisms, new playground area, and additional parking.

