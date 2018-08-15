Sand Ridge Baptist Church Hosts Ground Breaking

– Release

Sunday, August 12th, Sand Ridge Baptist Church broke ground on a brand new addition to their current facility, which will include a worship center with seating for 650, two new classrooms, a large commons area for fellowship, a baptistery in the commons area so friends and family can be a closer part of baptisms, new playground area, and additional parking.

For this and other interesting articles, see the August 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

