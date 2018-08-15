More on Parkers Crossroads Veterans Cemetery

Article by Clay Crook-

The sun gleemed brightly off the large host tent as “Old Glory” billowed overhead. The parking lot continued to fill as golf carts ferried attendees from the parking lot to the tent as the August 7th ceremony for the ribbon cutting at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery- Parkers Crossroads moved underway. There was seating for four hundred, but half as many again stood around three sides of the tents. Staff from the Tennessee Veterans Commission handed out brochures, helped with seating and passed out bottles of cold water. Even without the heat, the day was breathtaking. “On behalf of 6.6 million Tennesseans, thank you!” said Governor Bill Haslam. The cemetery at Parkers Crossroads is the newest of the state veterans’ cemeteries, the only rural sited one, and the only one visible from Interstate 40. It also means that every veteran in the state of Tennessee is now within 75 miles of a final resting place dedicated for veterans. It is the 112th state or tribal cemetery site across the country, making a veterans’ cemetery available to 93% of all U.S. veterans, and 100% for Tennessee. In a heartfelt moment, U.S. Representative Marsha Blackburn caught her breath and thanked…

