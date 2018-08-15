Lions Play Tough in Huntingdon Jamboree

The Lions got their first taste of Friday Night Lights and the season, last Friday night, when they traveled to the Huntingdon Jamboree. The Lions of Scotts Hill faced off against the Huntingdon Mustangs in the final game of the jamboree. The Lions took the ball first and gained some yardage, mainly on the ground. They also took advantage of some penalties from Huntingdon early in the game, including one on the second play of the game. The Lions pushed the ball deep into Huntingdon territory before hampering their own drives with…

For complete coverage, see the August 15th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!