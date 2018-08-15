LHS Volleyball Opens Season with Win over Middleton Tigers

Lexington’s Lady Tiger Volleyball team picked up a win over Middleton Monday night, at LHS, to start the new season. The Lady Tigers were back in action last night, with a three-way match, with Milan and Scotts Hill. Lexington will play its first road game tomorrow with a trip to Madison. Next Monday, the Lady Tigers will be at home for a match with Hardin County. Last Thursday, Lexington played at Union in the final pre-season outing. The Lady Tigers split with Dyer County and Crockett County and lost to TCA. On the night…

For complete coverage, see the August 15th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!