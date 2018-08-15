Daniel Duncan Resigns as Head Football Coach at Scotts Hill High School

Henderson County School System Superintendent, Steve Wilkinson, confirmed the resignation of Daniel Duncan as teacher and head coach of the Scotts Hill Lions Football team, Tuesday morning, after an investigation began by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department concerning Duncan.

A copy of his resignation letter, obtained through the Central Office of the Henderson County School system stated, “Please accept this letter of resignation from my position as teacher and head football coach. During my time at Scotts Hill, I have been fortunate for the opportunity to grow and learn. The administration’s guidance and support have been outstanding. Scotts Hill High School is a wonderful place to live and work. I will cherish my short time here. Thank you for the opportunities I had and welcoming me into the Henderson County family. I wish the schools the best and hope to hear about the wonderful things the students will do in the future.”

Duncan went 3-8 in his short one-year tenure as head coach. He was beginning his third season with Scotts Hill, second year as head coach. The Defensive Coordinator, Jeff Robertson, has been named the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. The Lions will start their season as they host Lewis County this Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

