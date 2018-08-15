Bledsoe Honored by County School Board

Article by Clay Crook-

Van Bledsoe was recognized at the August 9th meeting of the Henderson County School Board and presented a plaque by Director of Schools Steve Wilkinson. Bledsoe has served twelve years as a board member representing District 6. David Leslie will be representing the district for the new term. Jane Wood was also thanked for completing the term of her husband, John Wayne Wood, who passed away last year, and who had served on the board for over twenty years. District 2 will be represented during the next term by Steve Crownover. In other business, various policies were…

For complete coverage, see the August 15th edition of The Lexington Progress

