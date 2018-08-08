McAfee Speaks at Lexington Rotary

Article by Clay Crook-

The guest speaker at the August 7th Lexington Rotary Club was international businessman, and Henderson County’s most famous personage, Mr. John McAfee. McAfee well spoken, seemed casual and at ease, and fully captivated the Rotarians and guests, speaking little about himself, but much on what he really does consider the wave of the future- crypto currencies. Bitcoins are only one of many different types of crypto currency now available, which through a wallet device, can be as…

For the complete story, see the August 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!