LMS Looking for Momentum After Jamboree Outing

Lexington Middle School traveled to the annual Middle School Jamboree at McKenzie last Saturday and took a pair of losses to West Carroll and Dresden. The Minutemen are playing a lot of first year guys in the skill positions and they are still trying to find their stride. Lexington Middle found the most success on offense through the air. LMS did not score against…

For the complete story, see the August 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!