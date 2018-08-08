Jarrett’s Interesting Person of the Week 1980 – 2005

Article by Clay Crook-

One of the most popular series in The Lexington Progress was the Interesting Person of the Week by Doris Jarrett. The series ran from 1980 through 2005, a total of about four hundred articles. Two volumes of these were clipped by Brenda Kirk Fiddler in 1994, and donated to the Tennessee Room of the Everett Horn Library. Later Mrs. Mary Jean Butters contributed significantly to the collection. Ann Irwin, who volunteers in the Tennessee Room on Thursdays, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., helped put these together by year into five black three-ring binders. It is a wonderful collection. In 1983, Mrs. Jarrett…

