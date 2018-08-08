Haynes Transitions as Pastor at First United Methodist Church

Article by Clay Crook-

Members at First United Methodist Church, Lexington, held a welcoming event for the Reverend Dr. Christopher Haynes on July 1st. Since that time, Dr. Haynes has been getting settled into his new home, church, community, and local pastors, and feels great about the move. “This is my first time in a West Tennessee church,” Haynes said, “and it looks like I’m one of just a few Vandy fans in Tennessee Country,” he said with a wink and smile. Haynes grew up in…

For the complete story, see the August 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

