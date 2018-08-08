Downtown Enhancement Grant Coming to Lexington

Article by Clay Crook-

Lexington City Mayor, Jeff Griggs, said that an 80/20 matching grant, for about one million dollars, would soon be coming to Lexington. Griggs said that he would be able to release more details nearer to the project date, but that the Downtown Enhancement- Phase 2 grant totals $1,003,300.00, with $802,640.00 coming from federal funding, and the city to provide a 20% match of about $200,660.00. The grant roughly covers…

