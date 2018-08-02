Two Injured in Middleburg Road Collision

Article by Clay Crook-

Two drivers were injured in a Thursday afternoon, August 2nd, collision in the 2900 block of Middleburg Road. One driver was transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, and the other to the Henderson County Community Hospital in Lexington. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stephani Bianchini, age 22 of Savannah, was travelling south on Middleburg Road in a gray Ford Taurus, when her brakes seized in a curve, causing the vehicle to slide into a red Buick LaCrosse. The driver of the Buick, Charlene Frarler, age 63 of Scotts Hill, was pulling out of her driveway, when her vehicle was struck, forcing her car into the culvert.

