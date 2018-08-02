Bray Wins County Mayor Race

Article by Clay Crook-

By 8:21 p.m. on Thursday evening, August 2, all votes had been tallied in one of Henderson County’s largest elections, with 5,928 votes being cast for County Mayor. Eddie Bray won the race with 3,416 votes, with Daniel Lewis in second at 2,134 votes. Bray had set up campaign headquarters at the Lexington Christian Academy, thanking all those present and all the voters in Henderson County for a good turn out and race.

In the 72nd District race, Henderson County cast 605 votes for Kirk Haston, 2,535 votes for Dan Hughes, and 2,146 votes for Gordon Wildridge.

For a full summary of the election results, see the August 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

