Time for School!

The time is right around the corner for city and county schools to register and return to classes. August 1st is Registration Day from 8:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Caywood Elementary School and Lexington Middle School. The LCSS site says that “Your child doesn’t have to attend registration day; just a parent. If you pre-registered, you will be in and out at registration! You will meet your child’s teacher, pick up car tags, grab grade level information, etc.” Also note for…

For the complete story, see the August 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!