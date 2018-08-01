Lions Run Through Bruceton in First Scrimmage Game

The Scotts Hill Lions played their first full padded scrimmage game, last Friday, at Bruceton. The Lions, who have installed a brand new offense, played exceptionally well. Coach Daniel Duncan said, “I was happy with our aggressiveness on the field. We looked excited to be out there and play, and that’s always a good sign.” The Lions are now running a single wing offense that forces linemen to…

For the complete story, see the August 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

